OKARA - Five persons including four belonging to a same family died in two accidents occurred in different areas here on Monday.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, four persons of a family died when a motorcycle they were riding rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on roadside. The ill-fated family members were on the way to their village 18/GD when met the accident on Okara-Jabooka Road. Zafer Iqbal, his wife Farzana Bibi, minor son Mudassar and aunt Razia, wife of Muzafar died on the spot.

In another accident that occurred near Qila Sondha Singh at Okara-Kasur Road, a minor child died. Police informed that Tanvir along with wife Najma Bibi, sons - four-year-old Zaigham and two-year-old Awais was on the way on a bike. In the meanwhile, the bike was hit by an oncoming car. Resultantly minor Awais died on the spot while the three others got injured and shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

MINOR DIES, THREE INJURED

A two-year-old child died while three others got injured in a car-bike collision on Monday.

According to police, Tanveer of Chorasta Mian Khan was on his way on a motorbike along with his four-year-old brother Zaigham, sister Najma Bibi and her two-year-old son M Awais on Depalpur-Kasur Road.

Near Qila Sodha Singh, an oncoming car hit and ran over them. The child Awais died on the spot. The other three got injured. Rescue 1122 rushed them to hospital. Najma Bibi and family were going to offer Fateha at the grave of her husband.