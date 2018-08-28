Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Sadruddin Shah Rashdi has announced supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi for slot of President.

The development came during a meeting between PML-F leaders and PTI delegates at Kangri House Karachi here on Monday. PTI delegation led by Dr Arif Alvi includes Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and others. During the meeting various key matters including presidential election came under discussion.

Later taking to the media men, Dr Arif Alvi said PTI leadership is thankful to GDA‘ support in the upcoming presidential election while PML-F chief had always talked about the development of Sindh province and after electing as a president of country, he will try to approve especial package for Sindh province. In the recent days, it is the second meeting with GDA leadership and he thankful to PML-F chief for their support in PTI candidates for the President slot, added Alvi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadruddin Shah Rashdi said that Dr Arif Alvi is a self made man and it is good sign that PTI has nominated its key man for the slot of President. “I am congratulating Dr Arif Alvi in advance for marking victory in Presdential election and hope that he would give his best after taking over the charge as President of county,” said Rashdi.

To a question about corruption cases against the PPP leadership, he said that about 20 rooms in Central Prison Karachi equipped with air conditions were waiting for the people who were involved in looting national exchequers.

Meanwhile, PTI Candidate Dr Arif Alvi for the Presidential Election and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri along with other leaders of party paid visit to Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum and offered fateha after laying flower wretch.

Talking to the media men, Dr Arif Alvi said that I am thankful to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for nominating me as candidate for the Presidential election. The era of change in real has been initiated in the country. I have not taken any protocol and never wanted to be locked up under the security after being elected as President of Pakistan, he added.

Further, thanking the citizen of Karachi for their support in General Election-2018, Alvi said that I would accept the results of Presidential Election scheduled to be held on September 4.

He informed that a meeting has been scheduled at Bani Gala in which decision would be taken over nomination of the candidate from NA-243 Karachi-won by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in General Election-18. Moreover about PTI 20 candidates names would be finalized for the by-election on various constituencies of country.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaking in National Assembly Qasim Suri said that entire country is witnessing change, we have not taken protocol during visit at Quaid‘s mausoleum and soon VIP culture would be buried. We were willing to run the affairs of country as per the teaching Quaid-e-Azam.