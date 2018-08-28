Share:

KASUR - The 261st Urs celebrations of Sufi poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri popularly known as Baba Bulleh Shah continued on second day on Monday and hundreds of devotees paid their respect and homage to the Sufi poet who preached love for humanity and brotherhood through his Punjabi poetry.

It was local holiday declared by the district administration as a mark of respect for the Sufi poet.

Apart from foreigners, score of visitors and devotees from different parts of the country are heading towards the shrine to participate in celebrations.

The devotees, besides recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers, took part in many devotional activities.

There were held sessions of recitation of poetry and Na'at, contest of recitation of Heer Waris Shah and Kalam Bulleh Shah while qawwali, speeches, and discussions were held, highlighting various aspects of the life of the great Sufi poet.

On Monday, Bulleh Shah Conference was held at Municipal Hall Baldia Chowk besides poetry recitals where Sughra Sadaf was the chief guest. Other poets included Sharif Anjum, Naveed Yadah, Baba Ghulam Hussain Nadeem, Wajid Ameer, Syed Fida Hussain Bukhari, Yaseen Yas, Zahid Sadiqi, Zafar Iqbal Sajan, Sada Bukhari, Tajamal Kaleem, Altaf Zaman, Noreen Shakir, Kausar Ijaz, Faqeer Hussain Shami, Jamat Ali, Mustafa Anjum, Munawar Ghani and Haroon Gul Swati.

Police have made foolproof arrangements for security of the devotees and controlling flow of traffic near the shrine during the celebrations. Parking lots have been set up at a distance of about one kilometre away from the shrine as a security measure.

The last day Tuesday (today) is the most significant day for the devotees as there will be 'Jaloos Godri Sharif' that includes display of the relics of the poet. The participants in the procession would take a round of markets of the city, carrying the relics of Bulleh Shah for the lovers of the Sufi poet to have a look at them.

The district administration has banned circus, swings, toy shops and other such activities during the Urs celebrations to avoid any mishap.

ONE DEAD, EIGHT INJURED

IN ACCIDENTS

A man was shot dead while eight others were injured in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a man identified as Tahir was killed in firing by rivals. His body was found near Mauza Basin. The accused had killed him and ran away after throwing his body near Mauza Basin. Police reached the spot and took the dead body to hospital for post-mortem. Police said that the deceased was killed over a monetary dispute.

In Kot Radha Kishan, five persons were injured in clash between two groups near Nand Katiya Road. They were shifted to Kasur DHQ Hospital for first aid. M Suhail had been locked in enmity with M Adnan and others. The other day, there occurred an armed clash between the two rival groups. They beat each other with wooden sticks. As a result, M Suhail, M Shehzad, M Adnan got injured. Police were busy in investigation.

On the other hand, three persons sustained injuries in collision between two motorcycles. Suhail Ahmed was going to Khuddian on a motorcycle. His motorbike collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. Resultantly, three persons including Suhail, Akram, and another sustained critical injuries and were shifted to Kasur DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.