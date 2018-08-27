Share:

Police arrest 10 outlaws



ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws including four dacoits and recovered weapons and hashish from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP (Saddar) zone Capt (R) Zeshan Haider to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team under supervision of SHO Tarnol police, which included Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar. This team arrested four persons named Asif, Nisar Khan, Abdul Rasheed and Umer Farooq while police recovered one 30 bore pistol, a 32 bore pistol and ammunition. Police have obtained their physical remand from the relevant court and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz from Bani Gala police nabbed Zaman and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sub-Inspector Azhar Mehmood from Karachi company police arrested Azhar and recovered the same from him.

ASI Ghulam Abbas from Golra police took Malik Mobeen into custody and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sub-Inspector Mansoor Ahmed arrested Liaqat wanted by police in a criminal case while Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed from CIA police arrested Shah Zaib and recovered 235 gram hashish from him. Sub-Inspector Mansoor Ahmed from Shalimar police arrested Khurram and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Case has been registered against them and they are being further interrogated. SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the performance and directed for high vigilance in the city.–Staff reporter

‘Meet a Writer over a Cup of Tea’ on Aug 30

ISLAMABAD: The Writer’s Cafe being run by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a 33rd session of its literary series.

“Meet A Writer Over A Cup of Tea” with prominent humorist poet, Intellectual, Critic and Managing Director, National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr. Inaam-ul-Haq Javed.

The programme will be held on August 30 (Thursday) at Pakistan Academy of Letters. Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would participate in the event.–APP

In the literary session, literary work done by Dr. Inaam-ul-Haq Javed would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on the background of his most celebrated works.