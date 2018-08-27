Share:

LAHORE- Hamza Ali Abbasi absolutely does not approve item numbers and he wants us all to know... again.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Hamza Ali Abbasi has stated that “item numbers have nothing to do with a film’s success.

Referring to the names of ongoing Pakistani latest films, Abbasi said they all have performed extremely well at the box office without having any item number songs in it.

He continued, “Tell me one single item number that has played a huge role in the success of a Pakistani film? None!”

Hamza Ali Abbasi says he doesn’t want to be a part of films that could negatively impact society. Instead, his latest flick was about the country’s air force pilots.

Talking about Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Hamza says, “Internationally, I hope it clears a lot of misconceptions about Pakistan. For example, one of the leads in this film is a female combat pilot. Many don’t know that Pakistan has the only Muslim Air Force who has female combat pilots.”

Answering a question that is Parwaaz Hai Junoon a piece of propaganda or white washing the army in some way, Hamza says, “ If you are only highlighting facts and truth, that is not a propaganda. So, this film, I’m extremely happy to say that even through it’s an air force film but it’s not all propaganda. We’re not making any outrageous claim in this. We are not showing anything which is not true.”

When asked why you left JPNA, Hamza says, “I left Jawani Phir Nahi Ani because it’s not a genre that I would (do).” To this, BBC Asian Network host Haroon Rashid replied, “You called it vulgar.” Abbasi clarified, “No, just the two songs.”

The JPNA actor added that he doesn’t like to be a part of any film that sends out a negative message. “When you make films, when you put them on screen, it has a certain impact on the society.” Furthermore the actor revealed: “What Bollywood or Hollywood does is in no way our business. But what we do matters to us. Our youth looks up to our actors and actresses. They’re influenced by them. They idealize them,” added the Mann Mayal star.