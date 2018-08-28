Share:

PESHAWAR:- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmud Khan has imposed a ban on tea during officials meetings and directed authorities to adopt austerity and simplicity. Presiding over a high-level meeting on Bus Rapid Project (BRT), the CM directed presentation of water in glass rather than bottle and maintained that no tea would be served on guests during official meetings onward. He directed officials to show austerity by avoiding such things in meetings. The CM directed that no water bottle would be presented in any function rather water for drinking would be served on guest in glass. According to spokesman for Chief Minister House, orders for reduction of other expenses during officials functions would soon be issued.–APP