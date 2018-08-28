Share:

SIALKOT - Qabza mafia or land grabbers tortured to death a youth, the only son of a widowed owner of the plot, as he put up resistance against the illegal occupation of the property in village Chheelokey Kang-Begowala, Sambrial tehsil.

According to the FIR, the nasty incident occurred on August 24, 2018. Victim Akhtar Hussain's mother Sharifan Bibi told the police that nine armed men trespassed on the empty plot and tried to occupy it illegally. When Akhtar halted the accused from the illegal land grabbing, the accused started torturing him with repeated attacks of bricks on his head, chest, legs, arms and other body parts due to which he received severe wounds and fell down. The FIR adds that the accused later gave him severe electrical shocks due to which he died on the spot.

Sharifan Bibi accused Rana Nisar, former member of Sialkot District Council, Musawar alias Chaand, Nouman Babar, Rana Abdul Shakur, Hassan Ali alias Nona and Atif Nisar of killing her son being politically influential land grabbers .

On the report of the widow, the police registered a case (164/2018) under sections 109,148,149,302 and 452 PPC against the accused with no arrest. She urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani to provide her with justice by ensuring early arrest of the accused besides providing her security.

She said that the accused were influential politically and still at large. She also said that they were threatening her with dire consequences, even to kill her also after killing her only son for getting the case registered. She added that the accused had also threatened her saying "now it was your own turn to be killed after your son, if you not vacated the plot in our favour ".

She alleged that the police had failed to provide her protection alleging that the police were still reluctant to ensure the arrest of the killers. Later, the victim Akhtar Hussain was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended the funeral.

ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding tractor trolley at Gohadpur locality of Sialkot city.

Trolley ran over the motorcycle of Yasir (17) and badly crushed him, killing him on the spot. Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted the body to local hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case against driver Ilyas and sent him behind bars.