RAHIM YAR KHAN : Influential landlords tortured a person by hanging him with a branch of the tree upside down and forcibly make him drink urine on the allegation of seeking the hand of a woman in Rukanpur area, some 53 kilometers from Rahim Yar Khan city on Sunday.

Mangal Khan of poor Chandia tribe of Basti Heeran had relations with a woman of Machi tribe. Last Sunday, some persons of Machi tribe saw Mangal with their woman in objectionable condition. They took him to their home and tortured on the allegations that Mangal arrived their home for committing the offence. Later, they hanged him upside down and made his footage by taking Station House Officer Rukanpur Yasin in confidence and shifted him to the lockup of police station. The SHO allegedly forced the family of Mangal to apoligise to the land lords of Machi tribe. When the video of torture went viral on the social media and the relatives of Mangal protested, DPO Athar Waheed reached the spot and ordered to register an FIR against the accused. PRO to DPO Zeeshan Randhawa said that an FIR 297/18 had been registered against six nominated and 25 unidentified accused.

He said that the case was registered under sections 342, 148 and 149 of PPC. He claimed that all the accused involved in torture on Mangal would be arrested soon. Earlier, the police were reluctant to register a case against the influential land lords.