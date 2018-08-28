Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Prisons Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Monday directed the jail authorities to beef up the security of prisons and ensure provision of facilities to inmates as per jail manual.

Provincial Minister issued these directives while presiding over introductory briefing on jails at his office. Inspector General Prisons Imran Yaqoob Minhas gave detailed briefing on jail manuals, budgets, development schemes and related issues.

The minister directed to evolve system to facilitate visitors who came to meet inmates in jails. Provincial minister maintained that overcrowding was biggest problems of prisons and to overcome it, under construction jails should be completed in stipulated time. He said that he himself would pay surprise visits of prisons in different cities to see improvements and assured to resolve all issues of jails at the earliest.

On the occasion, IG Prisons imran Minhas Yaqoob informed minister that 27 prisons in the province have authorized capacity of 13038 inmates, whereas at present, 17991 inmates were residing in jails. He said that jails authorities were facing biggest problem of overcrowding and to resolve this issue, three new prisons one each at Shaheed Benazir Abad Thatta and Malir were under construction and 70% work have been completed, while four new prisons one each in Karachi West. Tharparkar, Kambar ShahdadKot have been proposed in PSPD 2018-19.IG Prisons further informed that besides Police, personnel of Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary have also been deputed for security of prisons. He informed that Sindh Prisons facing shortage of staff which needed attention. Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister for Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtza Wahab has said that news has been circulating on social Media that the details of government vehicles on the official website of Excise & Taxation Department has been taken off.

He refuted the same & clarified that the Data on the registration of all vehicles including government motor vehicles was uploaded on the website in 2013. However, due to security reasons & to prevent any possible misuse of vital information pertaining to the Government Vehicle, the information was offloaded from the website .within a month time. He further clarified that, though not on display for public view on website, this information is available in our database and is retrievable whenever required.