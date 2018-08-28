Share:

Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmakers in the provincial assembly on Monday submitted a resolution against blasphemous caricature event to be held in Netherlands in the Sindh Assembly secretariat.

The resolution moved by MQM-P MPA Muhammad Hussain and signed by other lawmakers of the party was submitted to Secretary Assembly GM Umar Farooq at the provincial assembly secretariat. It reads that this house condemns the blasphemous caricature event being held in Netherlands. This event causes injury to religious sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

The government of Netherlands should prevent all such events intending to cause controversy. This house recommends the federal government to register strong protest with the ambassador of Netherlands and raise the issue on international forums.

Meanwhile, the JI lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed also submitted a resolution in the house against the caricature event and demanded of the federal government authorities to expel the Netherlands ambassador if the event is not halted.

He said that they could not tolerate over this issue and would even sacrifice their lives for this. “The provincial government should also clear its stance over the issue and take a strong line on it,” he said and added that pressure be mounted on international organisations from federal government to declare the person who was holding the event as terrorist.