Karachi - The Milli Yekjehti Council (MYC) has announced holding countrywide protest demonstrations on Friday, the 31st August against the competition of blasphemous sketches going to be held in Holland.

MYC President Asadullah Bhutto in a press conference held at Idara-e-Noor Haq, demanded of the government to expel the Holland’s Ambassador from the country immediately and call off Pakistan’s ambassador from Holland. The leaders of other political and religious parties were also present on the occasion.

Bhutto strongly condemned the announcement of the organisers. He said that the protesters would also submit a protest letter and memorandum in Dutch Embassy on Friday during the protest demonstrations, adding that the western world is once again hatching a conspiracy to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims by taking such heinous attempts.

The MYC President who is also the vice chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami also urged the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to come forward and play its due role in this regard.

He said that the OIC should summon an urgent meeting over the said issue to evolve an effective strategy.

Bhutto further said that the western world is trying to spread anarchy in the Muslim countries through their nefarious designs, adding that the silence of the present government over the said sensitive issue is a “shameful” act.

During the press conference, the President MYC has also condemned the statement of Federal Information Minister regarding to flourish the western culture in the country, adding that the people of the country not voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for spreading and favoring the culture of western world.

“Does the Federal Information Minister has adopted those views in order to make a welfare state,” Bhutto questioned.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) city chief Allama Razi Hussaini asked the Karachiites not to use the products being imported from Holland in order to not to give it any financial benefit.

Public holiday demanded

for Youm-e-Usman

Ahl-e-Sunnat Waljamaat (ASWJ) leader Allama Ornagzaib Farooqui demanded of the provincial and federal governments to announce public holiday on 18th Zil-Hujj, the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Usman Ghani (RA).

In a statement issued here, Allama Ornagzaib said that third the day third Khalifa’s martyrdom should be observed officially. The ASWJ leader said that the party would be holding a procession on that day.