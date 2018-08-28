Share:

LAHORE - An Indian delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner PK Saxena is reaching Lahore today to hold water talks with Pakistani officials.

Pakistan-India water talks will officially resume on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Islamabad and New Delhi would finalise the schedule of future meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission during the meeting.

Both commissioners were bound to meet once in a year under the Indus Water Treaty, but the meetings witnessed deadlock during last couple of years due to Pakistan’s serious objections to design of two hydropower projects being built by India in Occupied Kashmir. Both countries, few months ago, agreed to resume talks after the World Bank intervention which is facilitator of the Treaty.

No deadlock is expected in talks as New Delhi is sticking to its stand on building of dams in held area without considering Islamabad’s objections, says an official.