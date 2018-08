Share:

KAMALIA: A rise in number of patients with gastric and high blood pressure problems is seen at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Kamalia and private clinics across the city from first Eid day. THQ Kamalia Medical Superintendent Dr M Ameen Sheikh told this correspondent that people especially patients should avoid too much consumption of meat. He recommended extra use of green salad and yogurt in meals. He also warned that excessive use of soda beverages was hazardous to health.–Staff Reporter