Share:

SARGODHA - The policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government to make the country green will continue and 100,000 saplings will be planted in PP-124 constituency, a Punjab minister said.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti during installation of a plant at his native town Tahli Bhattian urged people to play their role to in the drive. He said that world's temperature was increasing due to global warming and its dangerous impact on human life could only be avoided with the installation of maximum trees. He said that a comprehensive plantation campaign should be launched on national level to overcome environmental changes.

Rai Bhaati said the forests had been reduced in the country due to cutting of trees. He also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Rai Khuram Panah Bhatti to look after the plants.