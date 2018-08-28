Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of people including women and children held an anti-police protest and staged a sit-in in front of the Daska City police station and the DSP office.

The protesting people were carrying banners and placards, and chanting anti-police slogans. They also set up a camp in front of the DSP Daska offices and went on hunger strike against alleged highhandedness of Daska city police and alleged patronisation of influential drug traffickers.

On the occasion, Rab Nawaz Colony Daska-based labourer Haji Nazir Ahmed told newsmen that two sub inspectors Mehmoodul Hassan and Awais Ahmed have been deputed at Daska City police station for the last several years due to which they had established very strong links with the local drug traffickers.

Haji Nazir Ahmed added that he had recently taken up the issue of drug trafficking with the Sialkot-based senior police officials urging them to purge Daska of narcotics.

He said that after that, both the SIs have become his enemies. He added that instead of taking a legal action against the local drug traffickers, the sub inspectors had implicated him, his wife and other family members in a "fictitious" case of drugs peddling.

He strongly protested against alleged highhandedness of both of the sub inspectors. He said that they had raided his house illegally and "kidnapped" his wife, took her to an unknown place and kept her detained there illegally for several hours.

He said that he had been seeking justice and stern legal action against these "cruel" police officials. However, he said, he had become a "rolling stone" between the offices of the police officers in Daska and Sialkot but no justice had yet been done to him despite the passage of three months.

He said that the police officials were patronising the drug traffickers besides threatening him and his family with dire consequences. He said that his life was in danger and he sought protection of life from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He further told the newsmen at Daska that the police highhandedness had forced him and local people to come on the roads to lodge their strong protest against the police. Amidst the people beating their chest and chanting anti-police slogans, he sought stern legal action against the police officials. He also warned to commit self-immolation as a protest against Daska police.

Later, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Ghiyas negotiated with the protesting people and assured them of stern legal action against the accused police officials and justice to the grieved family.

On the assurance, the people called off their day-long hunger strike against the Daska city police. They also announced to come on the roads again if the local police take no legal action against the SIs.