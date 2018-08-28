Share:

MIAN CHANNU : The heirs of a woman, died due to alleged negligence of doctors at THQ hospital, staged a protest here on Monday, demanding stern action against the doctors and medical staff responsible for the death. The protesters claimed that they brought the woman to THQ Hospital Mian Channu after her condition deteriorated. But the doctors and other medical staff on duty despite repeated requests did not attend to the patient. The protesters alleged that doctors neither provided medical treatment to the female patient nor referred her to any other hospital, resulting in death.

They demanded the Punjab Health Minister and authorities concerned to take notice of the incident and direct stern action against the doctors for showing negligence.

They said that no one could be allowed to play with the lives of the citizens and vowed to continue their protest until provided with justice.