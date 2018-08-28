Share:

OKARA (Staff Reporter): The selection of Punjab chief minister from a backward district is a clear message from Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] intended to uplift all areas of the state, especially the backward areas. This was stated by PTI leader Ch Abdullah Tahir during a talk with journalists here on Monday. He said Punjab CM Usman Khan Buzdar belonged to the district of Punjab where facilities of electricity, education and health could be dreamt only. He said that the PTI government would launch the projects of economic development in the province. He said that no one would be allowed now to spend the budget of the province on one district or division. "The government will avoid spending money on useless projects," he added.

YOUTH FISHING IN CANAL DROWNS

A youth slipped and fell into Lower Bari Doab Canal (LBDC) while fishing on Monday. His friend also jumped into to the canal to rescue him but failed to do so. He was rescued by the people who saw him jumping into the canal to rescue his friend. The Rescue 1122 divers were in search of the former's dead body till filing of the report. According to rescue sources, the youths were fishing in the LBDC near University of Okara when the incident occurred.