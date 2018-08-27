Share:

Islamabad-The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Academic Staff Association (ASA) said on Monday that the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the bipartite committee to end the unrest between university’s faculty and Vice Chancellor (VC) have been violated, informed official sources.

The ASA held a press briefing here just a day before the syndicate meeting where the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf was likely to discuss the case of 22 faculty members served show cause notice.

The faculty members were issued show cause notices by the VC for creating rumpus at the VC office and attempting to stop him from resuming office. The VC had to convert his residence into camp office to run the university affairs during the month of June.

Both the camps have repeatedly levelled allegations at each other for violating the TORs of the committee formed by ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training headed by joint Education Advisor Prof. Dr. Rafique Tahir.

The committee, despite a passage of ten days, didn’t conclude its report.

In the media briefing ASA President Dr. Aqeel Bukhari said that Islamabad High Court (IHC) admitted all the prayers of petitioners and passed orders for maintaining the status quo.

He claimed that in the light of the court order, VC cannot convene the meeting of any statuary body till the final decision of the court.

ASA president also said that the previous federal minister had to intervene in the university matters and a form a bipartite committee to end the crises.

The constitution and TORs of the committee were agreed and signed by the VC and faculty representatives. Ever since the formation of the committee, the TORs are continuously being violated, declaring only VC responsible for the violation.

The TORs also included abstaining of both camps from media, however the ASA issued press releases and conducted press conference in violation of the term.

“Despite all odds, the faculty has acted with restraint and succeeded in submitting fourteen dossiers with officially acquired documentary evidences in the committee,” said Dr. Aqeel Bukhari.

He said the situation has repeatedly led to unrest among the staff, students, and faculty and University is currently functioning without a permanent Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Controller Examination, Treasurer, Director Planning, Purchase Officer, and many others in the administration.

He said last year, for the first time in the history of QAU, almost 50% departments of the University were barred from graduate (M.Phil. & Ph.D.) admissions by the HEC. This year the admissions for BS programs are delayed by more than six weeks.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation VC Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf said that the ASA has misled the court and hid the facts that committee was authorized to solve the crises in ten days and the ministry itself had issued the notice regarding resuming the charge of VC.

He said that the syndicate meeting may not be held today because the quorum is not completed due to absence of some the members.