LOS ANGELES:- Rebel Wilson will star in three movies in 2019. The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress revealed she has been secretly working away ‘’behind the scenes’’ this year to focus on the projects she has coming up. She told her 2.88 million followers: ‘’Ooooo. Been working so hard behind the scenes this year. Can’t wait for you guys to see the 3 movies I’m in next year.’’ Those movies are believed to be ‘The Hustle’, which is complete, and ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’, both of which are in post-production. Meanwhile, in June it was revealed the 38-year-old filmmaker is to star in and produce an adaptation of the comic book ‘Crowded’.