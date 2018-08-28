Share:

Religious parties praise resolution against caricatures

Religious parties have welcomed the Senate resolution condemning publication of blasphemous caricatures in Holland. Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Milli Muslim League, Tehreek-i-Hurmat-i-Rasool, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Sunni Ittehad Council and other parties in separate statements appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the upper house in which he emphasised the need for unity among Muslims and making OIC active. He also promised to take up the issue in the United Nations. Leaders of religious parties, however, emphasised the need to take practical steps against the Holland exhibition. Allama Khadim Rizvi led Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan announced a long march from Lahore to Islamabad on Wednesday (tomorrow). Rizvi announced not to end the protest until the government cuts all diplomatic and trade relations with Holland. He also called for boycotting the made-in-Holland made products. Pakistan United Council is holding a multi party conference today to condemn the caricature exhibition. Religious scholars of all leading parties will address the meeting. –Staff Reporter

YDA delegation meets health secretary

A delegation of the Young Doctors Association headed by Dr Hamid Butt called on Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi at his office on Monday. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Shahnaz Naseem, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed, Director Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Project Manager Dr Zahida Sarwar, Deputy Secretary Health Amna Latif, Dr Fouzia and Dr Yadullah were also present. The delegation apprised the Secretary about problems faced by doctors in South Punjab, promotion, revision of pay package, Adhoc policy and Central Induction System for PG trainees. The delegation demanded salaries and pay package of KPK model in Punjab. Secretary Health assured resolving issues according to law on priority basis. –Staff Reporter

Two held for raping, killing special woman

City police on Monday claimed to have arrested two men who allegedly raped and murdered a mentally-ill woman in Batapur area the other day. The suspects were identified by police as Maqbool, alias Bhola, and Majid. Lahore CIA SP Abdul Rahim Shirazi while talking to reporters at his office on Monday said that both the criminals had kidnapped the woman who was begging at a traffic signal in Batapur. They took her to the nearby fields where they raped and killed the mentally-ill woman. The killers were at large, he said. A special police team was constituted to identify and arrest the criminals, he added. Earlier, the police had registered a criminal case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation after they discovered the body from the locality. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

35,000 frisked during search operation

Lahore Police checked 35,000 persons and took action against 410 persons during 598 search operations conducted in all divisions of the province in the current month. DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said that the police checked 210 hotels, five guest houses, 77 hostels, seven colleges, 22 bus stands, four godowns, 483 shops, 144 churches and 51 mosques during the operation. Police also checked 10,618 houses and 2,436 tenants. The DIG Operations said that action was taken by the police against 410 persons who did not have complete documents.–APP