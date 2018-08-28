Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) Monday directed the Pakistan Council for Research and Water Resources (PCSWR) to submit a research report on the waste and toxic chemicals released from sugar mills in the province in ten days on its request.

The representative of the PCSWR informed the commission that the council received the results of tests conducted to check the release of waste and toxic chemicals of fourteen sugar mills and sought more time to submit the complete record of all the sugar mills in Sindh.

The commission was headed by former Justice of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim granted the time to the PCSWR and ordered it to submit in ten days

During the visit of the commission, it was noticed that in the bed of Lyari River private parking has been allowed on enquiry, it revealed that the customers who visit Imtiaz Store make use of this parking area.

It is very strange that river bed and bed of natural drains are being allowed for parking purposes which appears to be an outright illegality. The KDA DG, CCTO and secretary of local government shall appear and inform the commission as to who has permitted the Imtiaz Store to avail such facility.

Notice shall be issued to the owner of Imtiaz Store to be present on 29/08/2018 with justification that under which law he instead of providing parking within the premises of shopping mall. Notice may also be issued to SBCA DG to be present on the said date with explanation as to how the mall lacks parking facility.

A direction was issued by the commission to conduct enquiry into the affairs of the TM Jamshoro. The secretary conducted enquiry and submitted a report. Neither the chairman nor the CMO has appeared though they had the knowledge of the current proceedings, fined for today.

In these circumstances, the secretary concedes that the financial powers of the chairman and CMO need to be withdrawn on account of serious irregularities in handling of public funds and the DG should be given the financial powers to run the business of the town committee.

In the meantime, the matter is referred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment as prima facie, there appears to be enough material reflecting misuse and misappropriation of public money as per the inquiry report conducted by the secretary.

The anti-corruption director shall take up the issue and proceed against the persons in conformity with the law in line with the report of the secretary. The Sindh government shall issue the appropriate notification of withdrawing the financial powers of the chairman and the CMO immediately conferring financial powers on the DC Jamshoro, forthwith, has been done earlier in the case of DMC Shikarpur.