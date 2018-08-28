Share:

KARACHI:- Former Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi revealed on Monday that it was an Indian cricketer Ravi Shasti, who gave him the name 'Boom Boom.' Talking to fans during a Q&A session on Twitter, Afridi was asked about the person who gave him the famous ‘Boom Boom’ title. Afridi revealed that it was former Indian cricketer and current coach Ravi Shastri. Afridi said he enjoyed bowling to former South African skipper AB de Villiers when he was given four choices by a fan.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, opener Tillakaratne Dilshan and India’s Virender Sehwag were among the options.–Agencies