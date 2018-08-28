Share:

OKARA - The Mazda and pick-up van drivers organised a joint protest rally against the traffic police highhandedness on Monday.

The protest caused worst traffic jam on the city roads. The protesting drivers were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the district traffic police.

Talking to media, the drivers said that the traffic police officials were deployed to issue challans only. "They do nothing to control traffic on roads," they said, adding that each day the traffic cops were given target of issuing challans to drivers. They said that the poor drivers could not pay heavy fines imposed by the traffic police. They vowed to continue protests till acceptance of their demands.