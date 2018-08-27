Share:

LONDON:- Uber says it plans to focus more on its electric scooter and bike business, and less on cars, despite the fact it could hurt profits. Boss Dara Khosrowshahi said that individual modes of transport were better suited to inner city travel. He also forecast users would make more frequent shorter journeys in future. “During rush hour, it is very inefficient for a one-tonne hulk of metal to take one person 10 blocks,” he told the Financial Times. “Short-term financially, maybe it’s not a win for us, but strategically long term we think that is exactly where we want to head.” The ride-sharing firm has invested in a number of bike firms in the last year.