Share:

LAHORE-Opening the 7th Episode, Ayesha Omer and Ahmed Ali Butt announced that this episode will mark the final round of Pepsi Battle of the Bands. It’s the last time that the top 2 bands will perform on the stage before voting and this time, the judges will only be the spectators and the fate of our top 2 will be in the hands of public. The voting begins from this episode and will close on Thursday, August 30th, 11:59 pm.

The show kicked off with the surprise performance of the super talented runners-up from the previous season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands, Badnaam. The Sufi-rock band brought their unmatched energy back to the stage which raised them to fame a year ago and delivered a mind-blowing performance.

Grateful and overwhelmed, one of the top 2 bands, Bayaan discussed their rollercoaster journey on the show right before their performance. Doing what they do best in the final round of Pepsi (BOB), Bayaan didn’t fail to impress us with their spectacular mash-up performance. Creating a unique fusion of two opposite ends of the spectrum, the band did a brilliant job with the song structure.

As one of the most consistent bands on the show, Xarb shared that they’re immensely grateful for making it this far in the show before they went on to perform their mash-up.

It was an absolute treat to watch Xarb perform on the brilliantly composed mash-up of “Manam Mehve” by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and “Main Naraye” by Abida Parveen. The powerhouse performance was commendable and received immense praise from the judges.

Ayesha and Ahmed then took over the stage and announced a big surprise; the runners-up will not go home empty handed from the show. In fact they’re going to get a cash prize of 25 lakhs and an album contract with Pepsi.

With that, the bands shared some light moments and joked around about what they were going to do with the huge cash prize which they’ll be getting.

Again, Ahmed and Ayesha announced that the bands were going to perform one last time as when the next episode airs, the voting lines will be closed. The immensely talented Aaroh took over the stage and concluded the episode with their mind-blowing performance on their magnificent love song “Ik Chah”.