GUJRANWALA - Dozens of residents of Faisal Town staged a protest demonstration in front of CPO office against Khiali police for allegedly implicating a youth in-custody in murder of a general councillor on Monday.

Talking to media, the protesters alleged that Khiali police had arrested a youth namely Ahmed Butt in a quarrel case. Later, the police implicated him in the murder case of general councillor Afzal Mehar. They demanded the police high-ups take notice of the Khiali police highhandedness and order the officials concerned to cancel Ahmed Butt's name from the case.

ONE NABBED, THREE BOOKED FOR LAND FRAUD

The Anti Corruption Establishment [ACE] registered cases against three revenue officers and arrested a land mafia member for land fraud on Monday.

According to ACE sources, a citizen namely Amjad Mehmood submitted an application to the ACE authorities stating that Bhopalwala Town Committee Chief Officer M Sarwar Cheema, Tehsildar Sambrial and Registry Moharrar Mazhar Hussain with the connivance of land mafia had fraudulently transferred a piece of state land to the names of private persons.

In another application, a citizen M Ismail alleged that land grabber Munawar Ahmed with the collusion of revenue officials had illegally transferred and occupied a piece of land.

During investigation, the allegations levelled against the accused got proved and the ACE got cases registered against M Sarwar Cheema, Tehsildar Sambrial, and Registry Moharrar Mazhar Hussain. Land grabber Munawar Hussain was arrested.

DHQ gets modern surgery equipment

The Patients Welfare Society [PWS] has provided a Laparoscopic Surgery machine to Toba District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shehzad and PTI MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeedi inaugurated the functioning of Laparoscopic Surgery Department of the hospital on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, both DC and MPA appreciated the efforts of local philanthropists for the development of heath sector in the district.

They specially thanked a Canadian Pakistani Ch Tariq who donated Rs500,000 for the purchase of the machine.

It is to be noted that previously patients had to travel to Faisalabad or Lahore for laparoscopic operations. But now this will be done without any charges at the DHQ hospital.