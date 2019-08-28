Share:

ISLAMABAD - British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan Tuesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir and met the families living there.

The Pakistan Army had arranged the tour for the boxer. Khan thanked the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor for organising his visit.

“My heart beats with the people of Kashmir. I condemn India’s actions,” the boxer said.

He also tweeted a picture of his meeting with DG ISPR. “Visited #LOC Chokthi and discussed matters with @OfficialDGISPR and reiterated that a peaceful solution is required to stop all the Kashmiri people suffering,” he tweeted

Khan’s visit came three weeks after New Delhi scrapped Article 370 and divided the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. “I will continue to be the voice of Kashmiris. I will tell people back in Britain about the situation here,” Khan said.

The 32-year reached the pinnacle of his amateur career as a boxer when he won the silver medal in the lightweight category in the 2004 Athens Olympics while representing Great Britain. He went down in the final to Cuban two-time gold medallist Mario Kindelan. In professional boxing, Khan has a 34-5 record to his name.

“I’m visiting Pakistan, Line of Control( LOC), to make my voice heard, bring greater awareness to the terrible situation in Kashmir and call for peace @UN charter Thank you @officialdgispr for the opportunity,” Khan wrote on Twitter earlier.

He has been in the news of late for challenging Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh for a match. He has expressed a desire to lock horns with Olympic bronze-medallist Vijender a number of times but the bout has not materialised yet.

During the announcement of his last bout, Khan had also claimed that Vijender was scared of him.