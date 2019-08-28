Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Focal Person (FP) on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta on Tuesday said the government had blocked 31 anti-polio facebook pages to stop propaganda against the immunization campaign.

Talking to media, he said the process of issuing warnings to those uploading fake material on social media against polio vaccination to mislead the parents was continuing. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army, police and other departments for making polio immunization drives successful. He said the government had a firm resolve to defeat spread of polio virus in the country. Atta said, “I am short of words to praise the efforts of polio workers and hope that they will do their best to fight this menace.” He said under the umbrella of the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the entire team of Pakistan polio eradication programme would strive hard to stop the spread of this life-taking disease. Considering significance of the task, the National EOC had hired experts to ensure successful completion of vaccination campaigns in priority areas, he added.

The campaign in Pakistan is synchronized with that in Afghanistan to ensure vaccination of all children on the move as well. “We will continue the momentum and fill in the remaining gaps in order to defeat the polio virus. It’s very important that parents protect their children from the virus through repeated vaccinations,” he said, and added, “This is a good opportunity to stem spread of the virus by developing enough immunity in children against the disease.”