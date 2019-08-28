Share:

The Sindh High Court ordered on Wednesday the Karachi police to recover 16 missing children.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that some children are living at a non-government organisation, adding that the authorities don’t let the parents meet their children.

The court instructed the police to accompany the parents to the offices of these NGOs and help them find their children. DIG Arif Hanif said that they are trying their best to reunite the children with their families.

The court has given the police till October 23 to recover the missing children and submit a report in the court.