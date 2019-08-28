Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the Pakistani nation would give the entire world a strong message by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, she appealed to every segment of the society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The special assistant said the general public of Pakistan would come out of their houses, work places, and educational institutions at 12 noon on Friday and stand for three minutes to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

She said the PM would lead the demonstration in front of the PM s office, and the provincial chief ministers and the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would also lead demonstrations in their respective areas.

“Children have been imprisoned in their houses for the last three weeks as Modi is busy in committing genocide in occupied Kashmir,” she said.

She praised the role of Christian community in creation of the state of Pakistan. “We are proud of all minorities in Pakistan.”

She said PM Khan has been promoting the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “It was Quaid-e-Azam’s vision to ensure security of all minorities in Pakistan […] and PM Imran Khan is his soldier.”