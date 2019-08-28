Share:

WAZIRABAD - Renowned social and political figure of Nizamabad Umar Farooq Sandal has donated 45 marla of land, having market value of Rs7.5 million for Government Girls High School and handed over ownership papers to the Assistant Commissioner and Principal, requesting transfer of the land in the name of the Education Department. According to details, as many as 1,800 girl students are studying in poor condition without having basic facilities like proper classrooms, ground and washrooms in Govt Girls High School. Taking great pains to improve condition at the school, scion of the prominent Sandal Family Umar Farooq, son of Mohammad Akhtar Sandal purchased the piece of land measuring 45 marla, attached to the school, worth Rs7.5 million and donated to the school. Umar Farooq Sandal handed over ownership deed of the land to Principal/Headmistress Mst. Naheed Anwar in presence of Assistant Commissioner Waqar Hussain, requesting immediate transfer the land in the name of Education Department. He also request for provision of suitable educational environment with other basic facilities to the girls studying in the School. PTI local leader Shabbir Akram Cheema, Hafiz Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Akram Sandal, Salman Habib, Bawar Bashir, Seth Muhammad Waris, and elite of Nizamabad were also present on the occasion.