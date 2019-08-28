Share:

Lahore - A new state-of-the-art operating room has been inaugurated at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC). The purpose-built modular OR has stainless steel panels for walls and PVC sheets for flooring. It is equipped with the latest models of surgeon’s pendant, anesthesia pendant, service pendant, operation table, surgeon control panel, anesthesia machine, 5000k operating room light and 3D laparoscopic unit for minimal invasive surgeries and other surgical procedures.

Surgeons using this operating room can not only record procedures for training purposes, but can also live stream to students and doctors anywhere via the internet; offering students and others in remote locations, opportunities to enhance their learning experience.

Moreover, the OR has centralized control of the environment with H-VAC and features including instant access to patient information, high definition pictures such as x-rays, CT, MRI and lab reports available on large screens. The OR has many safety mechanisms in place to reduce the risk of any hospital acquired infections and to ensure best patient care is provided to our patients.