Lahore - Two approvers against former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, sons Hamza and Salman, and wife Nusrat have approached the Lahore High Court to seek bail. The court on Tuesday sought NAB’s point of view. Petitioner Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mehmud informed the court that they have recorded their statements and given details of how the Sharifs were involved in money laundering. They also explained their role in the illegal activity. They are at present on judicial remand. In a separate case, the LHC set free on Tuesday 13 forced labour victims. They included two men, three men and eight children. They had been recovered by a bailiff from a kiln on court orders.