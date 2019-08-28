Share:

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on Wednesday has said that the escalating unrest in the occupied Kashmir is threat to peace and security of the world.

In a statement, the ambassador urged international community to show seriousness on the Kashmir situation that worsened following abrogation of article 370 and 35A by Indian government that gave special status to the valley.

He further clarified that befitting response will be given to Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in case of attacking sovereignty of Pakistan.

Earlier, Asad Majeed said, “The world must take notice as nine million Kashmiris have been besieged […] President Donald Trump have offered to mediate thrice [for resolution of the crisis] while expressing concerns over the prevailing situation.”

He further maintained that everyone, including the chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, have expressed strong concerns over India’s acts, in particular regarding humanitarian crisis in the region.

“The world is observing the attitude of India towards Kashmir,” he added.