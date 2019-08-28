Share:

LAHORE - Two Pakistani films, Baaji and LaalKabootar have both made it to the DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF) 2019, which is all set to take place on 21st Sep.

“We are very fortunate to have Baaji shown at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival on September 21st at noon,” read a post on the film’s official Facebook page.

Baaji recently won two awards at the Canadian Mosaic Film Festival, and this is another achievement for director Saqib Malik.

Baaji features Meera in the lead role, and it is widely regarded as her comeback in the film industry. The cast also includes Osman Khalid Butt, AmnaIlyas, Baji Ali Kazmi and NayyarEjaz in major roles.

The film still runs nationwide in cinemas, collecting more than 11 crore, becoming Pakistan’s fourth-highest grossing film of 2019.