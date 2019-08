Share:

HAFIZABAD - An 11-year-old boy in Jharianwala village was criminally assaulted by a young man of the village.

After getting medico-legal report of the victim, the police have registered a case but failed to arrest the accused. According to police source, the victim Sadi Ahmad was on the way to a shop when the fiendish young man identified as Amjad Ali enticed him away to a nearby room where he forcibly sodomised him.