SARGODHA - A deranged BSc student gunned down six family members and later committed suicide over “some domestic issues” here in Raja Colony, near Sial Morr Motorway Interchange on Tuesday.

The youth, apparently, in sheer despair and disappointment, also captured video of the gruesome incident along with his voice message before the carnage of his family.

According to Laksian Police Station House Officer Qayyum Khan, the accused identified as: Noor Uddin had opened fire on his three brothers - Akbar Khan, Qalam Uddin, Jamaluddin, his sister-in-law (wife of Qalamuddin) and two more women of his family - Shahida Bibi and Rang Bibi.

Resultantly all the seven family members breathed their last on the spot. However, an injured person, identified as Khan, was shifted to hospital.

On information, the police authorities rushed to the scene and launched investigation with crime spot preservation and evidence collection by the forensic unit. The police shifted dead bodies to the hospital for autopsy.

The police informed that killer Noor Uddin ended his life by shooting self.

The police also quoted a video message of the deceased killer, in which “he (killer) advised not to hate anyone which would ultimately force him to hate others. Noor said he had been a victim of hatred of his own family members.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab IGP has sought a detail report of the tragic incident from the Sargodha DPO.