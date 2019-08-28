Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved six projects worth Rs 216.55 billion including project for construction of Peshawar Turkham Motorway. Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, approved two projects worth Rs.3.33 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs. 213.20 billion to ECNEC for consideration. The projects referred to ECNEC also include two projects of Sindh province worth around Rs 140 billion. Total of 12 projects and once project for concept clearance was presented to the CDWP. Two projects were withdrawn by the sponsors, five were deferred while six were approved. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to information technology, health, governance, physical planning & housing and transport & communications, were presented in the meeting. Three projects related to transport & communications were presented in the meeting. The first project was “Construction of Peshawar Turkham Motorway project as part of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project” of worth Rs 41440.5 million that was recommended to ECNEC. The second project construction of BRT Red Line Project worth Rs. 78384.33 million was also recommended to ECNEC. The project is jointly funded by the government of Sindh and ADB. The estimated cost of the project was around Rs 65.5 billion in May 2018 which was increased to Rs 78.386 billion. Third project Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow BRT Corridor) worth Rs. 61436 million was also recommended to ECNEC. The project is jointly funded by Sindh government, World Bank, IBRD and private sector. Two projects related to health were presented in the meeting. First project ‘Sehat Sahulat Program whose new name is Prime Minister’s National Health Program (phase 2)” worth Rs 31935.005 million was presented which was referred to ECNEC for further approval.