LAHORE (PR): Cheetay Logistics (Pvt.) Ltd., Pakistan’s fastest growing tech-enabled last-mile logistics company, has announced that Majid Khan has been appointed CEO. Majid Khan, a graduate of Stanford University, has been working in the U.S. for the past two decades and has had a successful career investing in public and private companies globally. Most recently, he was a founding Principal at Tourbillon Capital, a $4 billion hedge fund in New York. Ahmed Khan, founder of Cheetay and former CEO of Daraz.pk, commented, “We are very excited to have Majid join the team full-time. Majid and I came up with the idea for Cheetay in a coffee shop three years ago and since then I have been trying to get him to give up his investment career in the U.S. and focus on the start-up space in Pakistan. I am happy to announce that he has now committed to join full-time to help take Cheetay to the next level. Aside from his investing acumen, Majid has successfully built teams in many effective, young organisations and brings with him international fundraising expertise that is critical for start-ups.”