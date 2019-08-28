Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China on Tuesday agreed to continue close bilateral consultations and coordination for the promotion of peace and stability in the region and maintenance of strategic balance following India’s unilateral action in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This was agreed on the conclusion of series of high-level interactions between Vice Chairman, Central Military Commission (CMC) of China, General Xu Qiliang, and his team with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership.

General Xu, who led a high-level delegation to Pakistan to discuss issues of mutual interest for Pakistan and China in the light of the latest developments in the region on the conclusion of his official visit, reaffirmed full support of his country to Pakistan, particularly at this critical junctureHe also conveyed the Chinese leadership’s commitment to the time-honoured tradition of both the countries supporting each other on issues of core national interest.

The Prime Minister appreciated China for supporting Pakistan’s approach to the UNSC, following India’s unilateral and illegal actions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

He reiterated that the curfew in the IOJ&K must be immediately lifted and the international human rights NGOs allowed visiting IOJ&K to have an objective assessment of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding there.

The Prime Minister also underscored that the brutal suppression of human rights in IOJ&K had the potential to spark a wave of extremism and India’s reckless actions could destabilise the region immeasurably.

General Xu conveyed to the Pakistani leadership cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping, as well as that of Premier Li Keqiang, and reaffirmation of China’s full support to Pakistan, particularly at this crucial juncture.

Underscoring the importance of the time-tested China-Pakistan strategic partnership, he conveyed the Chinese leadership’s commitment to the time-honoured tradition of both the countries supporting each other on issues of core national interest.

He reiterated Beijing’s resolve to work for further strengthening the China-Pakistan ties in a broad range of areas.

General Xu underlined that the South Asia region needed stability and economic development and resolution of outstanding disputes and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals.

The Prime Minister also underlined that India could stage a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from its crimes.

General Xu also called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the presidency. During the meeting, the president said Pakistan deeply valued China’s defence cooperation and support on issues of its national security.

He acknowledged unique, the all-weather and time-tested China-Pakistan friendship and China’s support for Pakistan at multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral steps in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K).

MEETINGS WITH AIR, NAVAL CHIEFS

General Xu Qiliang visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Tuesday.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented guard of honour to the worthy guest. The visiting dignitary laid floral wreath on the Martyrs Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF.

Later on, the distinguished guest called on the Air Chief in his office. Various matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation and regional security were discussed in the meeting. Both the leaders showed their satisfaction on the existing enviable cooperation between PAF and PLAAF, and reiterated their resolve to take this cooperation to further heights, said a press release.

General Xu Qiliang and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi discussed matters of mutual interest.

General Xu along with his delegation called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad. Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, General Xu was received by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was then introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

General Xu called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted that close relationships between the people and the armed forces of the two countries are time-tested and based on mutual respect and trust.

The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over various ongoing naval projects between the two naval forces. The Admiral also thanked the General for whole hearted participation of PLA (Navy) with Ships and Special Forces/Marine Teams in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19. Vice Chairman CMC highly appreciated the successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

General Xu termed Pakistan China’s all-weather strategic partner. On CPEC which is a vital part of Belt & Road Initiative, both sides expressed their full confidence and termed it a project aimed at prosperity and economic empowerment of people of the region and beyond.

Both the dignitaries also agreed on further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the domains of military collaboration.

A brief was given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards peace and stability in the region. In the second leg of the visit, Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Karachi. The visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and defence forces in particular.