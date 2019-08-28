Share:

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to recruitment of teacher interns to colleges across the province against 4,500 vacant posts.

A total of 400 seats are reserved for minorities and differently disabled persons. A summary of Higher Education Department has been approved by the chief minister and the CTIs showing satisfactory performance, during the current educational year, would be given an opportunity again.

However, this would not mean an extension in their period of employment. The chief minister directed the administrative department to devise a mechanism for monitoring CTIs’ performance and has also sought recommendations regarding formulation of comprehensive policy for recruitment of CTIs for 2020-21.

He said that the CTIs recruitment would help overcome teachers’ shortage, adding that recruitment process would be transparent and merit-based as the government was working to improve the standard of public sector colleges.

Population control plan

Addressing the participant of a meeting on population planning, CM Usman Buzdar called for joint efforts for controlling population.

“Medics, teacher and clerics and other noted people should play their role for raising awareness among the people,” he said. He said without controlling population, better public service delivery is out of question,

He said that stakeholders of population welfare should be included in Ehsas Programme as the trend of underage marriage is needed to be discouraged.

The meeting was told that pilot project of population welfare is being started from Rahim Yar Khan. Minister Hashim Dogar, chief secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Price stability

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday chaired a meeting on prices of utility items. Targeted subsidy to the poor was proposed during the meeting. The chief minister directed preparing feasible proposals within seven days and a committee was constituted under Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to give final shape to the plan. He ordered an effective monitoring of price control mechanism.

He said that field officers should keep a vigilant eye on quality and prices of essential items and price control committees should be activated at district level. He said that crackdown should be continued on hoarders of sugar as.

Strict action will be taken against those selling essential items at exorbitant rates; he added and made it clear that government will go to every extent to provide relief to the masses. The people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders and profiteers and artificial increase in the prices of daily use items will not be tolerated and conspicuous steps be taken for curbing the price-hike, he added. The meeting was briefed that price control magistrates have conducted more than 90 thousand inspections during the current month and a cumulative fine worth Rs.2.74 crore has been imposed to the shopkeepers for overcharging. Meanwhile, FIRs have been lodged against 879 persons and 820 have been arrested. Provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretaries of agriculture and food departments, DC Lahore, DG industries and others attended the meeting.