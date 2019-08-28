Share:

I feel honored to congratulate Pakistan’s international umpire Aleem Dar for his praiseworthy achievement in his umpiring career. According to a report, the veteran umpire on Thursday equaled West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor’s record of officiating in the most Test matches after taking the field for the 128th time during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s. Glancing over his career as an empire, he made his international umpiring debut in a One-day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on February 16, 2000. He made his Test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka in October 2003 and has officiated over 376 matches across all formats. Most importantly, Dar won the David Shepherd Trophy three years in a row from 2009 to 2011.

As a citizen of Pakistan, I believe that it is not the achievement of him only, rather it is the achievement for the entire nation and we should celebrate it. I urge his fans and the entire nation to congratulate him. Once again I congratulate him for his mind-blowing efforts and performance which helped him to be the part of the cricket and achieve such kind of praiseworthy achievement.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

DELTA.