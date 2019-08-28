Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the final decision about closure of Pakistan’s airspace routes for India has not been taken yet and the matter would be decided after consultation.

“Even police [of occupied Kashmir] have been hesitating from coordinating [over the prevailing situation],” he said while referring to intense clampdown by Indian occupation forces in the Himalayan region since August 5 when Modi-led Indian government abrogated articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution.

The minister stated that India has been violating resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir dispute.

“Majority of the policemen in occupied Kashmir are Muslims […] weapons have been taken back from them,” he remarked while mentioning that the ongoing dispute were to be resolved in accordance with the Shimla Agreement between both countries.

He outlined gross human rights’ violations and atrocities in the region and said that people have been facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines.