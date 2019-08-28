Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce verdict on petition challenging position of Maryam Nawaz as PML-N vice president on September 3.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza postponed the hearing and asked for more information from lawyers of both parties on the Supreme Court’s verdict against Nawaz Sharif as well as on the Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar had submitted the petition against appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice-president of her party.

According to petitioners, Maryam Nawaz could not hold any position in party as she was convicted in Avenfield corruption case by the accountability case in 2018 which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

In her reply to the petition, Maryam had requested the ECP to dismiss the plea as there was no restriction in the Constitution and election act on a convicted person to be a party’s office holder.

Barrister Zafrullah, lawyer of Maryam in his arguments, had said that ECP’s duty was to hold general election in the country and holding the internal party elections was not the responsibility of ECP.

In his closing arguments, Barrister Zafrullah had said that Maryam Nawaz had not been elected for the position in her party.

Her selection to the position did not affect the rights of any of the petitioners.

The lawyer of the petitioners in his arguments had said that in case of Nawaz Sharif, the Supreme Court had used Article 62 and 63 to disqualify him from holding a party position and that the same could be used for Maryam as well.