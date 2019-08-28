Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that government was making efforts to transform Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into an efficient and profit-making entity because it was a national flag carrier and a symbol of country’s identification abroad.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review efforts for bringing the PIA on modern lines, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that once a profit generating airline and a leading institution in the regional aviation sector was pushed into troubles due to mismanagement and negligence in past.

The meeting was attended by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Secretary Aviation Division Shahrukh Nusrat, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran, PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik, representatives of the airplane manufacturing organization and other senior officials.

Comprehensive discussions were held on induction of new and modern planes in present PIA fleet, provision of better facilities to passengers and capacity enhancement of the organization with a view of future requirements.

The PIA CEO informed the prime minister that due to untiring efforts of the current management of PIA, the airline’s losses were reducing continuously.

The country had enough air transport potential which was set to increase more than two-fold in the next two decades, he added.

The prime minister was apprised that after bringing the PIA on modern lines, its profit would witness a surge, giving boost to the business and tourism activities in the country.

The increasing number of expatriates, population and the gradual improvement in economy were the factors conducive to promotion of aviation industry, he was informed.

The prime minister was also briefed about new models of aeroplanes.