GUJRAT - Girls have, yet again, claimed top honours as the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Tuesday announced the results of BA/BSc/B.Com (IT) (part I & II) annual examinations which were held in April-May 2019, according to a press release issued by the varsity.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq awarded cash prizes and certificates of merit to position-holders in these exams at a ceremony held here at Video Conference Hall of Hafiz Hayat Campus after Controller Examinations Prof. Dr Muhammad Danish formally declared the results.

Areej Aslam, a student of Punjab College for Women, Rehman Shaheed Road, Gujrat, topped in Bachelor of Science (BSc) exams by securing 703 marks. Iman Zulfiqar of the same college secured third position with 690 marks. Abdul Rehman of Govt Zamindar Postgraduate College, Gujrat, captured second position with 697 marks.

In Bachelor of Arts (BA) exams, the first position was held by Hafsa Rafique of UoG City Campus, Railway Road, Gujrat, with 631 marks out of a total of 800. The second position, with 619 marks, was bagged by

Ms Samavia, and the third

position by her sister Ms Aansa, both private candidates from Sialkot. Ms Aansa secured 605 marks.

In Bachelor of Commerce in Information Technology (B.Com-IT) annual exams for 2019, Aneela Irshad of ILM College, GT Road, Gujrat, won the first position with 1037 out of a total of 1500 marks. Ms Faiza of UoG City Campus Marghzar Colony bagged the second position with 1032 marks, while Riva Fatima of the same UoG campus captured the third position with 1018 marks.

Toppers in the exams were awarded with a cash prize of Rs25,000 each. Second and third position holders were awarded Rs20,000 and Rs15,000 each respectively by the vice chancellor who was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shabbar Atiq congratulated the position holders and parents for the splendid performance. “Success is always to rejoice at. It makes us feel proud, happy and satisfied. But, at the same time, I must warn you against being complacent and lose the all-important momentum and vigour that you have been riding on to get to this milestone in your ongoing academic journey - it is the beginning, not the end, as the destination lies far away,” said the vice chancellor.

“The sustainable development of the society hinges mostly upon our sincere efforts to seek welfare of the community as well as love and promote our rich religious and cultural values. I am pretty much confident that our youth possesses all the qualities and potential what it takes to realize the long-cherished dream of social and economic development of the country,” Dr Shabbar Atiq said.

According to the controller of exams, a total of 2704 candidates appeared in the BSc exams, 4608 in the BA and 310 in the BCom (IT) exams with a pass percentage of 67.46, 44.11 and 32.83 respectively, the press release said.

Students opting to apply for rechecking can do so within 20 days from the date of the result announcement, the press release said. Forms are available at Bank of Punjab (BOP) branches at Fawara Chowk and Hafiz Hayat Campus, it added.

Supplementary exams will begin in October. Admission forms will be accepted till September 16. Subsequently, a double fee will be charged till September 23, 2019. Result intimation cards of regular of students have been dispatched to their colleges while those of private students to their residential addresses. Students can access the results at UoG website: www.uog.edu.pk or by texting their roll number through SMS to 800241.