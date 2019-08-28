Share:

LAHORE - A meeting with Governor Ch Sarwar in the chair decided to set up free hepatitis prevention camps across the province as part of Hepatitis Free Punjab campaign.

It also decided to observe December 17 as Patient Protection Day. Speaking on the occasion Sarwar said Rs1.5 billion was allocated to provide free medicines to the hepatitis patients with the cooperation of NGOs. He said: “Contaminated water, improper blood transfusion cause 70 percent of diseases. Providing potable water is our priority and Punjab AAB Pak Authority is set up for the cause as the PTI will keep its word.”

Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, Principal Secretary to Governor Babar Hayat Tarar, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Momin Agha, Secretary Primary Health Zahid Akhtar Zaman and senior officials attended the meeting, The meeting was briefed on ongoing awareness campaign and more than 55,000 beauty salons and barber shops were registered for training on health issues. Yasmin Rashid said all the registered Hepatitis patients in Punjab were being provided with free medicines.