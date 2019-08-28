Share:

Islamabad - Parliamentary Committee was informed yesterday that two units each of Chashma and Mangla Hydropower projects are closed since 2016 and 2017 respectively, while the government is not releasing funds to import parts for Chashma.

The senate standing committee on power met with Senator Fida Mohammad was informed by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) that they have identified the potential site of 7500 MW for the hydle power generation in the KP province, however there is no assurance from the NTDC for its transmission.

Member WAPDA while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Power said that two units of Mangla had been closed for refurbishment in 2017, while the turbines and generator of two units of Chashma are closed since 2016 for overhauling.

Senator Fida Mohammad questioned WAPDA that why consumers were kept deprived of cheap electricity.

It was informed that WAPDA has submitted demand to the government for the release of funds for the import of parts for the Chashma Unit but they are not releasing funds for the purpose. Units will start working after 20 months of opening of LC, member WAPDA informed.

Member WAPDA told the committee that because of the cloud burst, that caused unexpectedly huge land sliding which had brought stones in the power house of the Golan Gol hydropower project.

Resultantly Golan Gol hydropower project was closed down, however now after clearance one unit of the hydropower project has been restored.

The committee asked WAPDA to provide the detail of losses caused to the national exchequer due to closer of units of Chashma and Mangla Hydroprojects.

The standing committee on power was further informed that the capacity of WAPDA’s hydle generation is 9771MW and by 2040 it will reach to 29000MW. his generation forecast doesn’t include the hydropower generated by PEDO. Out of total 27 power houses in the country, 22 are owned by WAPDA while the remaining belongs to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).