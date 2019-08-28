Share:

ISLAMABAD - The forensic audit of housing societies situated in Islamabad Capital Territory pending for the last two years is likely to be completed by end of 2019.

According to a source within Ministry of Interior, forensic audit of 41 cooperative housing societies registered with Cooperative Societies Department, ICT Islamabad is underway which deals with them under Section 10 of the Cooperative Societies Act, 1925.

He said that most operators have not developed their societies according to their commitments with people who have bought land from them. Many operators have taken over amenities plots that were originally reserved for mosques, schools and parks.

According to source, forensic audits of all cooperative housing societies in Islamabad have been ordered in the light of directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is conducting forensic audits of Islamabad’s housing societies under orders from the Supreme Court, he maintained.

The Forensic Audit is being conducted as per TOR’s prepared by FIA Islamabad. The forensic audit of six societies has been completed out of 41 societies while remaining audits are in progress and many of them are near completion.