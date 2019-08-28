Share:

KARACHI (PR): HTL has been declared the runner-up (2nd place) at this year’s Best Corporate Report Awards 2017-18 in the Fuel & Energy category organized by a joint committee of ICAP and ICMAP. This achievement means that in only 3 years of going public HTL is now ranked among the most admired companies of Pakistan and proving that they adhere to the practices which encourage transparency, timely and accurate information enabling shareholders, investors, lenders, regulators, analysts, employees and other stakeholders for taking informed decisions. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) have been jointly organizing the Best Corporate Report Award since the year 2000. The objective is to encourage transparent, timely and accurate information enabling shareholders, investors, lenders, regulators, analysts, employees and other stakeholders for taking informed decision.